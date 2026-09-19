Shafaq News- Manchester

Manchester United are facing a battle to keep 15-year-old academy forward JJ Gabriel after the highly rated prospect asked to cancel his registration and leave the club.

Sky Sports reported that Gabriel and his family were in Barcelona as talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid advanced, while Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also remained interested. United still hope to persuade him to stay, but his departure is increasingly likely.

Gabriel and his representatives believe he should have received more first-team opportunities after taking part in preseason preparations. He was not included on United’s Champions League A-list and played only eight minutes for the senior side during preseason, according to Sky Sports.

The teenager has nevertheless impressed at youth level, scoring a hat-trick against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League and recording two goals and two assists in Premier League 2 this season. Last season, he became United’s youngest winner of the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award after scoring more than 20 goals for the under-18s.

Gabriel turns 16 on October 6. He cannot sign a scholarship agreement until then and cannot sign a professional contract until he turns 17. Under Premier League rules cited by Sky Sports, a youth registration can be cancelled only if the club, player, and parent or guardian agree, although the league can make a binding decision if they do not.

The Guardian reported on Friday that United had blocked Gabriel’s request for deregistration, leaving his future unresolved while talks over a possible move continue.

United head coach Michael Carrick has urged caution over the situation because of Gabriel’s age, saying the priority should be the teenager’s welfare and limiting excessive exposure around his future.