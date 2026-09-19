Shafaq News- Nagoya

Iraq’s Ali Jaleel reached the men’s singles final in Teqball at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after defeating his Thai opponent 2-0, moving one win away from the gold medal.

Jaleel controlled the match and maintained his advantage throughout to secure his place in Sunday’s final, where he will face South Korea’s representative.

At the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Teqball is making its debut as a medal sport. Played on a curved, tennis-sized table, the sport combines elements of football, table tennis, and sepak takraw. Players use their feet, head, and body rather than their hands and arms to return the ball.