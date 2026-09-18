Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi security forces on Friday foiled an attempted ISIS attack on a power transmission tower in a remote area between Baiji in Saladin province and Haditha in Al-Anbar, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said security forces intervened before the militants reached the tower, preventing any damage to the infrastructure.

No casualties or property damage were reported.

Clashes broke out after security forces confronted the ISIS members, who later withdrew from the area, the source said.

Security forces subsequently launched search operations to track down the attackers and maintained an enhanced deployment around the area to protect power transmission towers and other critical infrastructure.

The corridor between Baiji and Haditha has previously been targeted in attacks on electricity infrastructure. Iraqi authorities have deployed additional security measures in the area, while ISIS cells continue to operate in some desert and rural parts of Saladin and Al-Anbar.

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