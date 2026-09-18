Shafaq News- Diyala

A man posing as an investigator with Iraq's Commission of Integrity spent time extorting several government offices in Diyala province before being caught on Friday, the commission stated.

The commission's Diyala investigation office received information that a person was impersonating one of its investigators and using the false title to pressure state departments for personal gain.

After a period of surveillance, the commission's team, working with Diyala's Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Directorate and the province's National Security Directorate, set up an operation that caught the suspect in the act at his home. He was brought before the investigative court in Baquba, which handles integrity-related cases, and the judge ordered his detention pending investigation under Iraq's Anti-Corruption Law.

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