Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces advanced toward Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon on Friday and threw six stun grenades around a newly established Lebanese Army position near the town’s inner entrance, according to Lebanese media.

The incursion prompted military reinforcements to deploy from Burj Al-Muluk to the area.

Lebanese outlets also reported Israeli military vehicles moving from Al-Tiri toward Hadatha in the direction of Haris in Bint Jbeil district. Artillery targeted Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun following heavy overnight fire, with explosions heard as far as Tyre and surrounding towns, before hitting Wadi Al-Aziyah, Wadi Nahla on the outskirts of Shaqra, Ali Al-Taher, Kfar Tebnit, and Al-Salouqi. A blast also occurred near Mays Al-Jabal, while troops fired illumination flares over Hadatha and Aita Al-Jabal.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and Sept. 10 at 4,383 people killed and 12,406 wounded, including women and children.

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