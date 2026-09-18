Shafaq News- Daraa

Nine Israeli military vehicles advanced into the Wadi al-Raqad area in the western countryside of Daraa province, southern Syria, Syrian state television reported on Friday.

On September 11, Israeli forces shelled the western Damascus countryside and carried out a ground incursion in southern Quneitra, where they detained a man and his son.

Syria and Israel remain engaged in US-mediated talks aimed at reducing tensions. Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani stated on September 1 that Damascus remained committed to a diplomatic solution despite continued Israeli operations, adding that Israeli forces had detained 147 Syrians since the start of 2026, with 49 still in custody.