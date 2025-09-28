Kurdish President pledges continued support for Iraq’s religious communities

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday underscored the importance of protecting the rights of Iraq’s religious and ethnic communities.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, his remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the Federal Cabinet’s Office of Christian, Yazidi, and Mandaean Endowments, led by Dr. Rami Joseph Aghajan, where discussions centered on the challenges facing religious minorities in Iraq and Kurdistan.

Both sides examined ways to strengthen the representation of Christian, Yazidi, and Mandaean communities in political and administrative institutions, stressing the role of education in promoting a culture of respect and coexistence.

Barzani reaffirmed the Region’s commitment to inclusion and safeguarding the entitlements of all communities.

The delegation expressed gratitude for the president's continued support and advocacy for Iraq’s religious components.