Iran to reverse-engineer captured US underwater vehicle

Iran to reverse-engineer captured US underwater vehicle
2026-09-22T07:17:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran plans to reverse-engineer a US unmanned underwater vehicle that the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said it captured earlier this month near the Strait of Hormuz, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi said on Tuesday.

Iran announced the seizure on September 8. Iranian media identified the craft as a Dive-LD autonomous underwater vehicle, while US officials said one of their underwater drones had malfunctioned during a water-survey mission.

A US official told Reuters at the time that the craft was an older model and carried no classified sonar equipment.

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