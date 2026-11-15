Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) said on Sunday they fired two ballistic missiles at King Khalid International Airport and a financial center in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement that six other ballistic missiles targeted Saudi troop concentrations at Qaawa camp and nearby positions in Yemen’s Lahj province.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله من استهداف مطار خالد الدولي والمركز المالي في عاصمة العدو السعودي الرياض بصاروخين بالستيين وحققت العملية هدفها بنجاح بفضل الله. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 15, 2026

Saree also disputed Saudi reports that three drones were intercepted over the Mecca and Medina regions, saying “Houthi operations targeted only Saudi oil facilities and military bases.”

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki had separately announced the destruction of two drones over the Mecca region and one over the Medina region.

Meanwhile, Yemeni government military spokesperson Majed al-Nuzaili said operations against the Houthis had “neutralized” 201 fighters and field commanders and destroyed or damaged 121 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.