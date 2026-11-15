Shafaq News- Baghdad

Senior Iraqi security officials reviewed disciplinary measures against commanders found negligent in their duties and called for faster execution of arrest warrants on Sunday, following the Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) oil-smuggling investigation.

Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, director of the commander-in-chief’s office, chaired the meeting in Baghdad to follow up on measures ordered over the case, according to a Security Media Cell statement.

Army Chief of Staff Abdul Amir Yarallah and senior military, intelligence, police and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) officials attended. Commanders and security chiefs across the provinces joined by video conference.

Participants reviewed penalties and other measures against officers whose failures and negligence had been established, stressing that commanders must be held accountable and the law enforced without exception.

They also called for closer intelligence sharing, faster pursuit of wanted suspects, stronger checkpoints and tighter protection of oil facilities to prevent their exploitation for illegal activities.

The meeting follows a government investigation that reported oil smuggling and refining facilities in Jurf Al-Sakhr in northern Babil province. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi subsequently dismissed nine security and government officials and ordered suspects to be referred to the judiciary.