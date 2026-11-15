Shafaq News- Damascus

Kurdish drivers traveling toward Aleppo have faced harassment and insults at a security checkpoint near the entrance to Manbij, particularly those with Kobani-issued license plates, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Sunday.

The drivers complained that security personnel insulted their Kurdish identity and demanded that they replace their registration plates with ones issued in Aleppo province, according to SOHR.

The complainants said no publicly announced decision had established a deadline for the change or clarified procedures for recognizing vehicle registrations across provinces.

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