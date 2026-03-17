Iran rejects claims of secret diplomatic channels with Washington

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Tuesday denied reports of recent diplomatic contacts with the United States, dismissing the claims as “unrealistic” and lacking credibility.

Citing an Iranian official, Tasnim News Agency portrayed the reports as an attempt by Washington to signal openness to negotiations, primarily to ease volatility in global energy markets rather than to launch meaningful dialogue.

Doubts also emerged over US intentions, with the source pointing to continued “military and sabotage operations” targeting Iranian citizens, which have intensified in recent weeks despite talk of diplomacy.

On the possibility of renewed negotiations, Iran indicated that Tehran has no trust in the commitments of US President Donald Trump, accusing him of reversing earlier understandings and misrepresenting positions during past rounds of talks.

The source further outlined Iran’s position on any future deal, indicating that no agreement would be considered unless it secures the country’s long-term national and security interests, as well as those of its regional allies.

“Geopolitical conditions in the region have shifted significantly, making a return to the pre-escalation status quo unlikely,” he added.

Earlier this week, Axios cited US officials indicating that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent text messages to US President Envoy Steve Witkoff focused on ending the conflict, with the exchange described as the first direct contact between the two sides since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28.