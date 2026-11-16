Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi courts recorded 39,977 marriages and divorces in October, down from 42,181 in September, according to figures released by the Supreme Judicial Council on Monday, covering all provinces except the Kurdistan Region.

Marriage contracts fell to 33,377 from 35,440. Baghdad led with 8,238 across its Al-Rusafa and Al-Karkh districts, followed by Nineveh with 3,900 and Basra with 2,996.

Divorces edged down to 6,600 from 6,741, with Baghdad again recording the most at 2,492, followed by Basra with 672 and Nineveh with 656.