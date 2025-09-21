Baghdad, Nineveh lead Iraq in marriage and divorce rates

Shafaq News – Baghdad

16,654 marriage contracts and 6,214 divorce cases were registered across Iraq in August, excluding the Kurdistan Region.

According to Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, Nineveh registered 3,092 marriages and Baghdad recorded 2,029 in al-Rusafa and 1,938 in al-Karkh, placing both provinces among the highest nationwide.

Divorce cases were also concentrated in Baghdad, with 1,225 cases in al-Karkh and 1,139 in al-Rusafa, followed by Basra with 636 cases.