Kirkuk: More women turn to Khul’ as marriages fray under pressure

Shafaq News

Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk is witnessing a sharp rise in family separations, with hundreds of women turning to Khul’, a legal form of divorce under Islamic law that allows wives to initiate separation by waiving certain financial rights.

According to official court data, Kirkuk recorded 945 divorce cases and 139 Khul’ cases in the first five months of 2025 alone.

Legal experts warn that if this pace continues, the total number of family dissolutions could surpass 2,000 by the end of the year, adding to over 37,000 family-related cases reported nationwide.

They attribute the increase to a mix of economic pressures, shifting cultural expectations, and the influence of digital platforms. “We are seeing a consistent rise in Khul’ cases,” said Hussein Al-Abadi, a lawyer in Kirkuk. “Social media often plays a role—whether by sparking jealousy or creating unrealistic comparisons—and many couples are failing to resolve conflicts before separation.”

Under Iraqi law, Khul’ allows a woman to end a marriage by forfeiting certain financial claims, typically her dowry. Courts usually grant these petitions swiftly when the couple’s cohabitation becomes untenable, particularly in cases involving neglect, abuse, or abandonment.

For many women, Khul’ offers a vital legal route to escape damaging relationships. Azhar Mohammed, 35, a mother of two, told Shafaq News she opted for Khul’ after years of financial and emotional strain. “My husband wasted my salary on alcohol and infidelity while I supported our household alone,” she said. “We were barely surviving in a rented house. I felt trapped.” Mohammed described her divorce—at a cost of around one million Iraqi dinars (roughly $707)—as “the beginning of a new life after years of pain.”

Social researcher Zainab Khalaf warned that the rising number of broken marriages could have lasting consequences for Iraqi society. “The decline in marital stability affects children, extended families, and community cohesion,” she said.

Khalaf cited poor communication, economic instability, interference from relatives, and social media as compounding factors, and called for investment in mental health services, conflict resolution programs, and family education campaigns.

Despite these warnings, support structures remain limited. Local organizations say Iraq lacks adequate counseling services for couples in distress. Community members, too, are expressing concern over how quickly relationships now dissolve.

“People are treating separation as the first solution instead of trying to talk things through,” said Kirkuk resident Osama Abdul Jabbar. “The stress of daily life—jealousy, money, and the pressures of social media—makes couples less patient, and small problems become deal-breakers.”

“When children are involved, the damage is deeper,” he added, urging government and community leaders to bolster support systems that help families stay together and navigate challenges without immediately resorting to divorce.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.