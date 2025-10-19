Kirkuk women lead Iraq’s carpet revival

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Spools of wool and silk glide through the hands of Kirkuk’s women as they transform Iraq’s centuries-old carpet craft into a tool for economic independence and community development.

Implemented under the patronage of the Prime Minister’s Office, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Youth and the Non-Governmental Organizations Directorate, the six-month initiative titled “Women Weavers Embodying Iraq’s History” concluded this week at the Khatoun Cultural Foundation, headed by Yuxel Abdullah.

“The program included workshops on cultural awareness, marketing, and small business management to help participants turn their weaving skills into long-term livelihoods,” Abdullah told Shafaq News.

Meanwhile, Najla Sabri, director of the Kirkuk Carpet Factory, said the workshop has become a platform for women to develop practical skills, explaining to our agency that participants not only learned modern weaving techniques but also gained experience in teamwork, time management, and production planning.

An exhibition marking the program’s conclusion showcased carpets depicting scenes from Iraqi history and geography, including Babylon’s gates, Kurdistan’s mountains, and the southern marshes.

Saleh Ahmed, one of the project supervisors, told our agency that the Khatoun Cultural Foundation plans to continue similar programs and to establish a permanent sales outlet for handmade carpets in Kirkuk.