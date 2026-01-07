Iran protest death toll rises as arrests surpass 2K, activists say

Shafaq News– Tehran

The death toll from ongoing protests across Iran has risen to 36, including two policemen, with more than 2,000 people arrested since demonstrations began, an Iranian human rights group reported on Wednesday.

The Human Rights Activists in Iran group, known by its Persian acronym HARANA, said that security forces have expanded their operations to include medical facilities, with reports of raids and direct interventions at treatment centers while wounded protesters were receiving care.

“Demonstrations have taken place at no fewer than 285 locations across 92 cities in 27 provinces, underscoring the wide geographic spread of the unrest,” HARANA reported, adding that at least 2,076 people have been detained in connection with the protests.

The figures were released amid continued restrictions on internet access and communications in several areas of the country, which HRANA said have complicated independent verification of casualties and arrests.

Unrest began on December 28 after the Iranian rial plunged to a record low of about 1.45 million per US dollar, driving sharp food price increases. Initial merchant strikes in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar spread to at least 25 provinces, with demonstrations later adopting political slogans.