Britain accuses trio of spying for Iran in journalist threat case

Shafaq News/ British authorities charged three men "with assisting Iranian intelligence" in an alleged plot to target journalists affiliated with a UK-based television station critical of Tehran.

The suspects—Mostafa Sebahvand, 39; Farhad Javadimanesh, 44; and Shapour Nouri Qaleh Alikhani, 55—face charges under the UK’s National Security Act, recently introduced “to give law enforcement broader powers to counter threats posed by foreign states.”

According to British police, the three are accused of “engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service” between August 2024 and February 2025. The alleged activities are believed to be connected to Iran.

Sebahvand faces additional charges for conducting surveillance and reconnaissance in preparation for "serious acts of violence" against an individual. Javadimanesh and Alikhani are accused of carrying out surveillance with the intent of facilitating such violence by others.

All three appeared via video link at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Their legal representatives said they intend to plead not guilty.

The suspects were remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing scheduled for September 26. A trial is expected to begin in October next year.

The arrests were carried out last month on the same day the UK’s counterterrorism police detained five other individuals—four of them Iranian nationals—in a separate operation. Those five were later released without charge.