Iraq records ~40,000 marriages and divorces in one month

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s civil courts, excluding the Kurdistan Region, recorded about 40,000 marriage and divorce cases during September, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Sunday.

30,205 marriages were registered nationwide last month, with Baghdad’s al-Rusafa district topping the list at 4,307 cases, followed by Nineveh with 3,698 and Basra with 2,609.

The number of divorce cases reached 6,719 across the country. Baghdad–al-Karkh recorded the highest figure at 1,295 cases, followed by Baghdad–al-Rusafa with 880, and Basra with 840.