Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi courts recorded 42,181 marriages and divorces in September, compared with 22,868 in August, according to figures released by the Supreme Judicial Council on Wednesday, covering all provinces except the Kurdistan Region.

Marriage contracts rose to 35,440, with Baghdad recording the highest number at 8,938 across its Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa districts, followed by Nineveh province with 4,055.

Divorce cases totaled 6,741, including 2,515 in Baghdad and 678 in Nineveh, the two provinces with the highest figures.

In August, courts registered 16,654 marriage contracts and 6,214 divorce cases.