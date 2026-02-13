Vanishing vows: Why Iraqi marriages now fail in months, not years

Shafaq News

The marriage had barely begun when it ended. Just two hours after the contract was signed, a couple in Baghdad filed for divorce —a case social specialists regard as emblematic of a striking shift in how marital relationships are breaking down in Iraq.

Once almost unimaginable, the incident is no longer treated as a rare anomaly. Instead, it reflects a broader and increasingly visible pattern: while the overall number of divorces in Iraq has declined in recent months, marriages are collapsing faster than before. Recent data released by the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs show that over the past five years, the average duration of a marriage has steadily shortened, pointing to a deeper structural shift in social expectations, economic pressures and psychological readiness for marriage.

For years, rising divorce rates across Iraq have been framed as a “social phenomenon,” fueling public concern, warnings from family-focused organizations, and repeated calls from religious authorities to examine the causes and limit the impact on society. What is changing now, however, is how quickly they unravel. In recent years, 40–50% of divorces have occurred within the first two years of marriage, according to Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.

In its latest report, the Council noted that 2025 recorded the lowest divorce levels compared with previous years. December 2025 registered the lowest monthly total, with 4,888 cases, followed by March with 4,974. October marked the highest figure at 7,470 cases, followed by July with 6,910.

Against this backdrop, some officials have presented the decline as a positive turning point. Speaking to Shafaq News, Iraqi lawmaker Zahra Al-Bajari described the drop in divorce cases recorded during the final months of last year as “historic,” portraying it as the sharpest decline in recent years, attributing the decline to the implementation of the Jaafari Personal Status Law.*

Social and legal specialists, however, caution that the numerical decline conceals a more troubling reality —one defined less by how many divorces occur, and more by how quickly they occur after marriage.

Beyond economic and social pressure, social researcher Fatima Al-Sarraj pointed to the disappearance of what was once a prolonged phase of mediation and reconciliation. In many marriages today, disputes no longer pass through extended attempts at resolution involving family elders, community figures, or informal counselling. Instead, conflicts escalate directly from disagreement to separation, sharply shortening the lifespan of the marriage itself. This erosion of traditional buffers, she added, helps explain why divorce is occurring earlier, even as overall case numbers show a decline.

“Men-related pressures are no longer confined to income alone but extend to housing instability and role confusion in the early months of marriage,” Al-Sarraj noted, stressing that rising rents, delays in securing independent housing, and the need for some couples to live with extended family often generate tension almost immediately after marriage.

At the same time, shifting expectations around emotional participation and shared responsibility have left some men ill-prepared for the demands of modern marriage, turning financial and domestic stress into early triggers for separation.

From the women’s perspective, Al-Sarraj observed that faster divorce is also driven by a conscious calculation to exit strained marriages early rather than endure prolonged instability. With greater awareness of legal rights and fewer social penalties attached to separation, some women view early divorce as a preventive step, particularly before children, shared property, or deeper financial entanglements complicate the decision.

“This mindset contributes to the rising number of cases unfolding within the first year of marriage,” she confirmed, including extreme instances where relationships collapse almost immediately after they begin.

The speed of divorce is most visible in urban centers, where the Council’s data points to a concentration of early marital breakdown. Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa appeals court recorded the highest number of divorces in a single month at 798 cases, followed by Baghdad’s Al-Karkh district with 692 and Nineveh with 530.

Speaking to Shafaq News, psychologist Dr. Lina Al-Hassan attributed the concentration in major cities to fast-paced lifestyles and changing family structures, with the traditional extended family playing a diminishing role in containing disputes. “Urban couples are nearly twice as likely to divorce within the first year as couples in smaller provinces,” she cited, drawing a direct link between city pressures and early marital breakdown.

Provincial data reveal wide disparities beneath the national figures. Kirkuk recorded 252 divorces in one month against 916 marriages, a ratio she viewed as a sign of instability in provinces shaped by years of security, economic and social strain. Dhi Qar recorded 295 cases, Al-Anbar 300, Diyala 343, and Babil 241. Lower figures were reported in Maysan with 71 cases and Muthanna with 92, underscoring uneven levels of family stability across the country.

From a legal standpoint, lawyer Hassan Abdullah observed that resorting quickly to the courts has become part of a broader cultural shift. Divorce, he explained, is no longer treated as a last resort after exhausting all solutions, but as an early option when a relationship falters.

Linking the change to rising legal awareness, he noted that Iraqi women are increasingly unwilling to remain in marriages that lack emotional or psychological stability, even if they are newly formed.

Economic strain also features prominently in political assessments. MP Sattar Khaled associated the rise in early divorce with unemployment, job instability, high rents, and rising prices, which have weakened the traditional role of the male breadwinner. He also noted that the inability to meet basic daily needs creates constant tension inside the household, turning minor disagreements into major crises, particularly in the early years of marriage.

Pointing to the influence of social media, which he argued has fostered unrealistic expectations about married life among both men and women, Khaled stressed that online platforms have accelerated the timeline from first disagreement to divorce filing, further compressing what once might have been years of marital friction into months.

Individual stories also illustrate how quickly marriages can now collapse. Speaking to Shafaq News, Mahmoud Masoud pointed out that cases like the two-hour marriage, once considered extreme exceptions, now point to a lack of psychological maturity and preparedness for marriage, alongside social pressure to marry without adequately assessing compatibility or the ability to shoulder responsibility.

Yet, for younger generations, the shift reflects bigger changes in outlook. University student Sondos Ali viewed early divorce as a sign of evolving social attitudes, arguing that remaining in an unsuccessful marriage is no longer widely accepted, particularly as women’s educational and professional ambitions grow. Early marriage and family interference, she added, often contribute to the breakdown of relationships at the first serious test.

Despite the registration of 27,002 marriages in December 2025, Dr. Al-Hassan cautioned that higher marriage numbers do not offset the risks posed by early divorce unless root causes are addressed, urging the Iraqi authorities to invest in preventative measures targeting economic hardship, marital education and psychological readiness.

As thousands of divorces continue to be recorded each month, she warned that Iraqi families face a challenge that extends beyond statistics, raising the question of whether society is prepared for relationships that now end almost as quickly as they begin.

*The Jaafari Jurisprudence Code, a legal text linked to the Personal Status Law (PSL) that allows Shia Muslims in Iraq to follow their own personal status rule

