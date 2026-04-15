Baghdad, Al-Muthanna lead Iraq in marriage and divorce rates

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq reported 18,565 marriage contracts and 5,075 divorce cases across its appellate courts in March 2026, according to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The number of divorces declined from 5,999 cases in January —excluding the Kurdistan Region— while marriages also edged lower from 27,256 registered earlier.

Read more: Wife sharing, excessive belching, sexual extortion: bizarre reasons for divorce in Iraq

Baghdad registered the highest figures nationwide in March, with 5,494 marriages and 2,077 divorces, while Al-Muthanna posted the lowest combined total, with 502 marriages and 87 divorces.

The World Population Review places the average age of first marriage in Iraq at 25.3 years in 2025, ranking the country among Arab states with the lowest marriage ages.

Read more: Vanishing vows: Why Iraqi marriages now fail in months, not years