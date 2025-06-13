IAEA: No radiation leak at Natanz following Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that radiation levels at Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz remain within normal limits following Israel’s recent military strikes on the site.

Iran had earlier stated that no radioactive contamination occurred.

In an official statement, the UN nuclear watchdog said it had reviewed technical data provided by Iranian authorities and verified that there had been no increase in radiation levels at the Natanz site, located in Isfahan Province.

“The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on the agency’s official X account. “We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country.”

Grossi added that the IAEA is maintaining direct communication with Iranian authorities regarding the status of the site and is receiving real-time updates on radiation monitoring.

The agency also confirmed that the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran was not targeted during the Israeli strikes and reported no signs of damage or operational irregularities.

Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which resulted in the deaths of top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, included targeted strikes on several nuclear sites.