Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 75 companies and institutions are offering over 2,000 jobs at a four-day employment fair that opened in Baghdad on Tuesday, organized by Iraq's Ministry of Youth and Sports with the German development agency GIZ.

Opening the event, Youth and Sports Minister Safaa al-Kinani said the ministry wants the fair to be “a starting point for a real partnership with the private sector, not an occasion for speeches.”

The event will run until November 20.

Read more: Youth unemployment in Iraq stands at roughly 35%