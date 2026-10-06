Shafaq News- Erbil

A German delegation has visited the Rwanga Forest project in Erbil’s Dilopa-Kasnazan area to review its olive-growing program.

During a meeting on Monday with the Rwanga Foundation team, the delegation discussed the project’s environmental, economic and social achievements, along with prospects for broader cooperation in sustainable agriculture, environmental initiatives and knowledge exchange.

Implemented in coordination with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), with support from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Kurdistan Regional Government and its Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, the project spans 55 dunams in Kasnazan and includes 20,000 Spanish olive trees.

It produces about 400 tons of olives and 120 tons of olive oil annually, while creating jobs for around 255 people, including women, young people and persons with disabilities. Project organizers also estimate that the trees generate about five million liters of oxygen per day for Erbil residents.

The Rwanga Foundation continues to invest in the project annually and support its sustainability through its own resources and initiatives.

Founded in 2013 and based in Erbil, the Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization working to widen access to education and provide community services across Iraq. It says its education, youth, environment and vulnerable-groups programs have reached more than three million people.

1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²