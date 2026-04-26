Erbil–GIZ launch joint unit to assess conflict risks to Kurdistan economy

Shafaq News- Erbil

Economic fallout from regional conflict and instability has prompted a joint initiative to assess risks to the Kurdistan Region’s economy, with Erbil’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Germany’s GIZ agreeing to establish a shared operations unit for analysis and planning.

The proposed mechanism will conduct a detailed study of how armed conflicts and rising tensions are affecting trade and industrial sectors, aiming to develop strategies to mitigate potential economic shocks, Erbil’s Chamber of Commerce noted in a statement.

The chamber expressed full support for the initiative, citing readiness to coordinate with GIZ to consolidate data and provide assistance to traders navigating deteriorating economic conditions.

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