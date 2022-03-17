Report

Erbil discusses investment opportunities with major German companies

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-17T14:00:15+0000
Erbil discusses investment opportunities with major German companies

Shafaq News/ The head of the Investment Authority in Kurdistan Region, Muhammad Shukri, discussed with German companies' representatives the available investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region.

Shukri who arrived in Berlin today told Shafaq News agency that he will hold a series of meetings with economic government advisers and major German companies.

The four-day visit aims -according to Shukri- to encourage German companies to invest in the Kurdistan Region and introduce to them all the facilities the Region is ready to provide.

