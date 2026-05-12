Iraqi-German coordination foils planned attack in Hamburg

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Hamburg

Intelligence-sharing and judicial coordination with Germany helped prevent a “dangerous terrorist plot” in the city of Hamburg, Iraq’s National Center for International Judicial Cooperation announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the center said the attack had reached advanced preparatory stages and was intended to target civilian gatherings inside the German city.

The statement indicated that the operation was disrupted following the exchange of high-value information and evidence between the Iraqi and German sides, enabling German authorities to intensify surveillance and take urgent measures before the attack could be carried out.