Shafaq News- Tehran (Updated at 14:08)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday claimed it had destroyed a US military radar system at Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base in a drone strike, citing repeated American military drone incursions into Iranian airspace.

In a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC said the operation followed earlier air defense and electronic warfare activities in which it had reportedly intercepted, destroyed, and captured US MQ-series and MQM-170 drones.

The IRGC warned that further violations of Iranian airspace or the use of regional military bases for operations against Iran “will not go unanswered,” holding US military commanders responsible for the consequences.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a potential threat alert, urging residents to seek shelter and follow official updates before later announcing an all-clear.

An alert of potential threat. The Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels for the protection of public safety. #Bahrain #MOI https://t.co/icHeVxKNp2 — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 17, 2026

يتم الآن إطلاق تنبيه بزوال الخطر. #البحرين #وزارة_الداخلية An all-clear alert is now being announced. #Bahrain #MOI https://t.co/CkzYsy8yZe — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 17, 2026

US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied the IRGC's claim, stating that multiple Iranian attack drones launched toward Bahrain had been intercepted without damaging US equipment or injuring American personnel.

🚫 CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its drones hit a U.S. military radar system at a base in Bahrain early this morning. This is FALSE. ✅ FACT: Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel. CENTCOM and partner forces remain highly vigilant. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 17, 2026

On Sunday, the IRGC said it had launched six drones at a US air defense radar installation at Bahrain's Al-Riffa helicopter base, two days after reporting a similar operation against another American radar site.