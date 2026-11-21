Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces carried out new incursions across southwestern Syria on Saturday, moving military vehicles through the Yarmouk Basin and setting up temporary checkpoints in several villages in the Quneitra countryside, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Military vehicles departed from the al-Jazira barracks in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa countryside, while attack drones were spotted flying over the village of Koya in the far west of Daraa province.

In Quneitra countryside, Israeli forces entered Ruwayhina village, and set up a temporary checkpoint. They also made two incursions near the villages of Bariqa and Bir Ajam, establishing another checkpoint on Quarry Road between Ain al-Bayda and Jabata al-Khashab.

Separately, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa countryside.

Earlier today, Israeli forces advanced near the villages of Bariqa and Bir Ajam in Quneitra province and set up a checkpoint on al-Kassarat road between Ain al-Bayda and Jabata al-Khashab.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented 97 Israeli incursions across southern Syria between November 1 and 20, concentrated mainly in rural Quneitra and extending into parts of Daraa and the Damascus countryside. In Quneitra province alone, the provincial media directorate recorded 125 incursions in October, along with 55 instances of Israeli troops setting up checkpoints, according to the Syrian state news agency (SANA).

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