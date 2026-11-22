Shafaq News- Babil

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced on Sunday that Brigade 72 had begun deploying in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), northern Babil province, as Al-Fadhiliya Bridge reopened to pilgrims traveling to and from Karbala via the ring road.

In a statement, the PMF, an umbrella organization of predominantly Shiite armed groups incorporated into Iraq's security apparatus, said the deployment was proceeding under a plan established by the newly formed unified command headquarters, with measures in place to facilitate the operation.

Read more: Jurf Al-Sakhr: Kataib Hezbollah leaves on its own timetable