Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil’s ninth international food and packaging fair opened on Monday with 286 companies exhibiting their products.

The fair, Agro Pack & Food Iraq, runs through November 26 at the Erbil International Fairground. Exhibitors include companies from the Kurdistan Region and other Iraqi provinces, as well as firms from Germany, Italy, China, and India.

Figures from the machinery industry association VDMA, published by the fair’s organizers, put Iraq’s imports of food and packaging technology at about $105 million in 2018 and about $337 million in 2025.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told a press conference at the opening that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) prioritizes self-sufficiency, local production, and the development of handicrafts. Its policy also promotes the distribution of goods to ensure food security, he added.

The fair, Khoshnaw noted, had long drawn interest for the quality of the products on display and would help expand trade and investment across Iraq, particularly in Erbil and the wider Kurdistan Region. He said the number of exhibitors reflected the fair’s success and cooperation among businesspeople.

In building ties at home and abroad, he added, the KRG had taken the initiative to treat everyone as a friend and regarded no one as an adversary.