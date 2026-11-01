Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region (KRI), imports more than $12 billion worth of Turkish goods and products annually, Mustafa Abdul Rahman, head of the Kurdistan Region's Exporters and Importers Union, said on Sunday, calling for Turkish companies to establish factories in the KRI to boost local production and reduce reliance on imports.

Abdul Rahman told Shafaq News that the Union was working to strengthen business ties between companies in the Kurdistan Region and their Turkish counterparts through business delegations and specialized trade fairs. These events give companies an opportunity to showcase their products to businesspeople, importers, and industry specialists.

The scale of trade with Turkiye reflects the importance of the Iraqi and Kurdistan markets, Abdul Rahman said, urging stronger trade ties to attract investment, create jobs, and diversify Iraq's economy.