Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council on Monday recovered 5 billion Iraqi dinars ($3.29 million) in connection with a financial fraud case involving three companies that violated the law and had attempted to obtain exchange-rate differences by transferring money abroad through fraudulent transactions.

In a statement citing the judge in charge of the Karkh Second Investigation Court, the council said the recovery was linked to financial and administrative corruption offenses, adding that procedures and detailed investigations led to the recovery of the full amount.