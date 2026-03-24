Five injured in rocket strike near Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran

Shafaq News- Basra

Five people were injured on Tuesday in a rocket strike targeting the commercial exchange yard at the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran, according to a security source in Basra.

The attack hit the Iranian side of the crossing, wounding two Iraqi nationals and three Iranians with varying degrees of injuries. All were transferred to a hospital in Iran’s Khorramshahr for treatment.

Basra Operations Command confirmed that at around 12:00 p.m., rockets were launched from platforms located inside Kuwaiti territory, directly striking the border facilities east of Basra.

Iranian authorities had suspended commercial exchange activities at the Shalamcheh crossing following the strike.

Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani also ordered the suspension of school hours across the province and the evacuation of schools in the Umm Qasr district.