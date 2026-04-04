Airstrike on Shalamcheh border crossing kills one Iraqi traveler

Shafaq News- Basra

A warplane struck the commercial exchange yard at the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran in eastern Basra province on Saturday, killing one Iraqi traveler and wounding several others, a Basra security source told Shafaq News.

The aircraft flew over Basra province before carrying out the strike on the commercial yard within the Shalamcheh crossing, near the traveler entrance to the port, according to the source. The wounded were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The strike coincided with the entry of donation and logistical support convoys into Iran through the crossing, the source added.

Shalamcheh is a major land border crossing between Basra province and the Iranian province of Khuzestan, handling both commercial traffic and civilian travel. On March 24, a rocket strike on the commercial exchange yard on the Iranian side of the crossing wounded five people —two Iraqi nationals and three Iranians— with all casualties transferred to a hospital in Khorramshahr, Iran, according to a Basra security source. Iran temporarily halted commercial traffic at the crossing following that attack before reopening it.

The source was unable to identify the nationality or affiliation of the aircraft, and it remains unclear whether Saturday's strike was carried out by US, Israeli, or Iranian forces.