Iran suspends trade at Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq after rocket attack
2026-03-24T09:51:49+00:00
Shafaq News- Basra
Iran has temporarily halted commercial traffic at the Shalamcheh border crossing with southern Iraq following rocket fire near the trade yard.
Sources told Shafaq News on Tuesday that the suspension was taken as a precaution after strikes landed close to the commercial exchange area on the Iranian side of the crossing, adding that trade movement is expected to resume once authorities complete an assessment of the security situation.