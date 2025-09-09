ISX reports +$9.9M in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Tuesday that its trading volume for the past week exceeded 14 billion dinars (approximately $9.9 million).

According to a weekly report, investors traded shares of 56 companies, while 23 saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Sixteen companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures, out of 104 listed firms.

The exchange recorded 23.6 billion shares worth 14.29 billion dinars—a 570% jump in volume and 95% increase in value compared to the previous week—through 3,670 contracts.

The ISX60 index closed at 960.40 points, reflecting a 0.54% decline from the previous session.

Foreign investors purchased 260 million shares worth 638 million dinars (approximately $445,000) in 113 deals, while selling 399 million shares worth 842 million dinars ($587,000) in 124 deals.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed companies across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.