Duhok arrests suspect in Akitu festival attack

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, security forces in Duhok province of Kurdistan have arrested the suspect behind the attack on Akitu festival celebrants, a security source confirmed.

The suspect, who confessed to being affiliated with a terrorist organization, is currently under investigation.

Earlier today, an assailant attacked festival attendees with an axe, injuring three people; a young man from Qaraqosh (Hamdaniya district) who suffered a skull fracture, an elderly woman from Alqosh, and a Peshmerga soldier assigned to protect the event. All three were rushed to the hospital, with the young man’s condition described as critical.

The assault occurred as Duhok hosted a large-scale celebration of Akitu, the Babylonian-Assyrian New Year.