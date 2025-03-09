Iraq: 9 Syrians arrested for promoting ISIS online

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi security forces launched extensive operations across Najaf and Karbala, targeting individuals suspected of supporting terrorist organizations.

In Najaf, intelligence units arrested nine Syrians, including two believed to be linked to the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra. Meanwhile, in Karbala, several arrests were conducted in connection with the promotion of terrorism via social media, particularly related to events in Syria. Among those detained were two Syrian refugees residing in Iraq.

Member of Parliament Diya Hindi Al-Hassanawi wrote a letter to Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, calling for Iraq to file a formal complaint with the UN Security Council over the growing terrorist activity in Karbala, where slogans supporting extremist groups have been displayed.

He also stressed the need for stronger legal measures against individuals supporting terrorist activities and better security and intelligence coordination to prevent future threats.

“These incidents pose a direct threat to Iraq’s national security and sovereignty,” Al-Hassanawi stated, adding that “We must act decisively to ensure such threats do not resurface.”

Earlier today, the Ministry of Interior confirmed the arrest of a Syrian national accused of promoting terrorist groups on social media. This marks the second arrest of a Syrian national in recent hours, as security forces also apprehended another suspect in the Umm al-Kubar and al-Ghazlan area, east of Baghdad.