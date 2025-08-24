Iraq records $3B trade surplus in Q1 2025
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Iraq recorded a trade surplus in the first quarter of 2025, with merchandise exports exceeding imports by nearly $3 billion, according to figures released by Iraq’s Central Bank (CBI) on Sunday.
Merchandise exports reached $24.112 billion, excluding the cost of goods, shipping, and insurance. Of this total, crude oil made up $22.365 billion, refined petroleum products $1.182 billion, and other items $564 million.
Meanwhile, total imports during the same period stood at $21.363 billion, of which $1.377 billion came from government purchases, while the private sector accounted for $19.985 billion.