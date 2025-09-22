Iraq’s exports, imports dip in Q2 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s exports and imports declined in the second quarter of 2025, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) confirmed on Monday.

Exports stood at $23.285B, down from $24.112B in the first quarter, according to CBI. Crude oil accounted for $20.956B, petroleum products for $981M, and other exports for $1.347B.

Imports also fell, reaching $17.534B compared to $18.158B in the first quarter. Of this, government imports totaled $1.813B, while the private sector accounted for $15.993B.