Iraqi imports tops $40B+ in 2025 H1

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s imports totaled $41.991 billion in the first half of 2025, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported on Thursday.

According to CBI data, from January through June, public-sector imports reached $3.190 billion, covering consumer goods, capital equipment, and petroleum products, while the private sector brought in $38.800 billion, driven mainly by consumer and capital items.

CBI figures released earlier on November 25 showed Iraq imported $87.41 billion in 2024, up from $65.826 billion in 2023 and $55.194 billion in 2022—marking annual increases of 24.7% and 36.9%, respectively.