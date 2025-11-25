Iraq's imports spiked 24% to $87B

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s imports of goods surged by 24% in 2024, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Tuesday.

According to the figures shared, the country’s imports of ten key commodities reached $87.41 billion last year, up from $65.826 billion in 2023 and $55.194 billion in 2022. This marks a 24.7% increase compared with 2023 and a 36.9% rise from 2022.

Machinery and transport equipment represented the largest share of imports, totaling $33.653 billion, followed by miscellaneous manufactured products at $13.811 billion, manufactured goods at $9.965 billion, and fuel and lubricants at $8.566 billion.

Other major imported items included chemicals at $5.857 billion, animal oils and fats at $5.594 billion, and foodstuffs at $4.72 billion.