Baghdad aid delays strain Duhok’s displaced camps

Shafaq News – Duhok

Baghdad has delayed the delivery of humanitarian aid to displaced people in Duhok this year, the province’s Displacement and Crisis Response Directorate’s head, Diyan Jaafar, said on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Jaafar stated that food baskets and hygiene supplies have only been distributed twice so far in 2025. He added that international humanitarian organizations have also reduced their support for displaced persons in Duhok’s camps.

“In the absence of federal and international assistance, the Kurdistan Regional Government is currently covering five essential sectors—health, education, electricity, water, and waste collection,” Jaafar said, stressing that this has placed a heavy burden on the Regional authorities.

He warned that the reduced and inconsistent delivery of aid would severely impact the well-being of displaced families, particularly during the summer months.

Duhok is home to 15 displacement camps sheltering over 300,000 people, most of them from the Sinjar district in Nineveh.

Duhok Officials Warn of Aid Delays for 300,000 Displaced