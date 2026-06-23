Iraq FA backs coach after World Cup defeats

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Football Association still plans to renew Graham Arnold’s contract after the World Cup, federation member Ghalib Al-Zamili told Shafaq News on Tuesday, despite two straight defeats and reports claiming the Australian coach could leave after the tournament.

Al-Zamili said the federation had been “in agreement from the beginning” on renewing Arnold’s deal with Iraq once the national team’s World Cup campaign ends.

Websites and social media accounts had circulated reports that the federation was moving against renewing Arnold’s contract after Iraq’s poor start in Group I, where Iraq lost 4-1 to Norway in their opening match before falling 3-0 to France early Tuesday, leaving Arnold’s side without a point after two rounds.

The defeats sharply reduced Iraq’s chances of reaching the Round of 32 before their final group match against Senegal, with France and Norway already in control of the group.

Arnold, appointed in May 2025 after the departure of Jesus Casas, led Iraq to their first World Cup appearance since 1986.