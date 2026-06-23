Al-Anbar education denies reports of fake schools in the province

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar Directorate of Education on Tuesday denied reports circulated on social media platforms claiming the existence of more than 1,000 “fake schools” in the province, affirming that all schools operate under official electronic systems and strict oversight mechanisms.

Media and government liaison official at the directorate, Atheer Abdulbasit Salem, told Shafaq News that reports alleging the presence of 1,180 non-existent schools were “completely untrue” and “have no basis in reality,” adding that the figure is “impossible and inaccurate.”

School records and employee data in Al-Anbar’s education sector operate through official electronic systems and regulated databases linked to approved mechanisms, including smart card systems, which, according to him, make manipulation or fraud impossible.

The directorate operates under direct supervision and continuous monitoring from Iraq’s Ministry of Education, Salem added, stressing that no educational institution in Anbar functions outside the official framework or without regulatory oversight.

“The director general of Anbar education has instructed legal action against those spreading the claims.”

Salem said such reports appear periodically and are not linked to exam seasons, noting that they aim to damage the reputation of the education system in Al-Anbar.

Read more: New path to jobs: Iraq’s shift toward vocational education