Al-Zaidi seeks more South Korean investment in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi affirmed on Tuesday the government's interest in attracting more South Korean investment to the country, during a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Iraq Lee Jun-il.

The ambassador delivered a written message to al-Zaidi from South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, congratulating him on the formation of the government and affirming Seoul's commitment to strengthening relations and partnership with Iraq in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples, and helps Iraq overcome current international economic challenges.

Al-Zaidi stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations between the two countries and working jointly to expand cooperation across various sectors, particularly investment, energy and technology, noting Iraq's keenness to cooperate with and benefit from the work and expertise of South Korean companies operating across the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunities and facilitating measures provided by the government, particularly in sectors where the Korean side possesses extensive expertise and which meet the needs of the Iraqi market, such as the automotive and electronics industries, as well as its efforts to enhance the investment environment and advance economic reforms.