Iraqi Kurdistan investment projects create 160K jobs
2025-12-29T14:28:00+00:00
Shafaq News– Erbil
The Kurdistan Investment Authority has licensed 210 projects to local and foreign investors across multiple sectors, an official said on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference, Authority Chairman Mohammad Shukri said the projects generated more than 160,000 job opportunities, noting that local workers accounted for 90% of the workforce, while foreign labor made up the remaining 10%.
Earlier this year, Kurdish officials announced that the Iraqi Kurdistan Region is intensifying efforts to expand exports and attract foreign investment.