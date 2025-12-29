Iraqi Kurdistan investment projects create 160K jobs

Iraqi Kurdistan investment projects create 160K jobs
2025-12-29T14:28:00+00:00

Shafaq News– Erbil

The Kurdistan Investment Authority has licensed 210 projects to local and foreign investors across multiple sectors, an official said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Authority Chairman Mohammad Shukri said the projects generated more than 160,000 job opportunities, noting that local workers accounted for 90% of the workforce, while foreign labor made up the remaining 10%.

Earlier this year, Kurdish officials announced that the Iraqi Kurdistan Region is intensifying efforts to expand exports and attract foreign investment.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon