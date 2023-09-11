First international conference on "Money, Investment, and Women" kicks off in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Erbil's first international conference on "Money, Investment, and Women" commenced on Monday im a bid to spotlight domestic and foreign investment opportunities led by women in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

Serwan Tawfiq, the Director of Marketing at the Erbil Tourism Authority, told Shafaq News Agency that the event emphasizes the development and promotion of the business ecosystem through the empowerment of women.

"It seeks to channel both foreign and local investments to foster a favorable business environment, further giving a substantial boost to the tourism sector," he said.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the conference was attended by a slew of government figures, in addition to foreign and local investors.

The conference, scheduled to span across three days in the city of Erbil, stands as a platform to foster dialogues on the synergies between financial inclusivity and women's empowerment in business, opening avenues for potential international collaborations and investment opportunities in Iraq.